22,300 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

