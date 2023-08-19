340 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

