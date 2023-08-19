3,629 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.