36,480 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

