3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.74

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $24.09. 3i Group shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 7,228 shares traded.

3i Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.