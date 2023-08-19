401,316 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,979,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146,380. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

