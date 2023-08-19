42-coin (42) Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $23,572.18 or 0.90448121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $990,030.55 and approximately $30.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00244844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003912 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

