5,900 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.19. 4,222,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.