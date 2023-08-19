74 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $392.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.50. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.54.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

