AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 694,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,072. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

