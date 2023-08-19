AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.16. 2,158,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,688. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $265.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

