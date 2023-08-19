ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $829,083.21 and approximately $62.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,119.88 or 1.00055364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000084 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

