ABCMETA Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $839,854.47 and approximately $35.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000847 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $65.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

