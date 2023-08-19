AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

