Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 63,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $508.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.88 and a 200 day moving average of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.