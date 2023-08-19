Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,916,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,898,480. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

