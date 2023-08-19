Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,760.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,991. Adyen has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

