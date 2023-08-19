AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 150.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

