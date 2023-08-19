agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,750. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in agilon health by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

