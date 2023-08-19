Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $295.62

Aion (AION) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $295.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00163754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003923 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

