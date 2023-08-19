Aion (AION) One Day Volume Hits $753.86

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $753.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00160636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003890 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

