Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.63.

NYSE ARE opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 564.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,003 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

