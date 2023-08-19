Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.36. The stock had a trading volume of 503,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.14.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

