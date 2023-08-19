Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading 48.1% Higher

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) traded up 48.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 48.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

Further Reading

