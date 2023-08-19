Allstate Corp Has $319,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,722,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.73.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

