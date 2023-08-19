Allstate Corp Has $344,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PGR opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

