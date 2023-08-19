Allstate Corp Has $358,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

BLK opened at $670.52 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

