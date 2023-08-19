Allstate Corp Has $470,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,217 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

LOW opened at $219.39 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.11. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

