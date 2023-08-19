Allstate Corp Sells 35,769 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.