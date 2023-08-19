Allstate Corp Sells 42,325 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,325 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

