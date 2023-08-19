Allstate Corp Sells 58,332 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,332 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

