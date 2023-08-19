Allstate Corp Sells 72,267 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72,267 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

DIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

