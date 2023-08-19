Allstate Corp Sells 74,613 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,613 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

