Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

