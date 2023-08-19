Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Loop Capital

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,504,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 56,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 324,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

