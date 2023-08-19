Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Portfolio Solutions
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.