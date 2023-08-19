Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

