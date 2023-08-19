Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Altria Group worth $82,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.91 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

