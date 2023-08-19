AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Lowered to $1.55 at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $2.14.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. 51,658,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,678,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Shares of AMC Entertainment are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,464,774 shares of company stock worth $54,055,259 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

