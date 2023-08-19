AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

AMERCO Trading Up 0.8 %

UHALB stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.