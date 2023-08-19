AMERCO to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:UHALB)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

AMERCO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHALB opened at $53.65 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

