American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) & Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Head to Head Review

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Heritage International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Heritage International and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 27.40% -225.61% 24.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Altria Group $25.10 billion 3.03 $5.76 billion $3.81 11.26

This table compares American Heritage International and Altria Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Heritage International and Altria Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Altria Group has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%.

Summary

Altria Group beats American Heritage International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International

(Get Free Report)

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Heritage International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Heritage International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.