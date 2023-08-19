American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $261.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.56. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 752,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 490,379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 632,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 150,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

