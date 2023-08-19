American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Decreased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $138.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

