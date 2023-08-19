Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. 4,125,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

