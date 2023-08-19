Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,732. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.96. 266,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.