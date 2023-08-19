Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 67,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 207,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $160.90. 5,999,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

