Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.9 %

ACM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 547,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.