Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,127,000 after buying an additional 974,000 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,338. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average is $235.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.