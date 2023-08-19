Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,294 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. 17,601,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

