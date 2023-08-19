Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $9,077,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $241.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

